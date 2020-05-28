Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ movies and WarnerBros.’ Nolan films get re-runs in Hong Kong, Taiwan and China

Marvel is going to re-release The Avengers and Iron Man 3 in Hong Kong theatres from today, 28 May till 10 June. This decision is taken by the industry to attract wary audiences after the COVID-19 lockdowns were lifted earlier this month.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel has joined the re-release crusade besides WarnerBros. Though only two titles have been announced so far, reports suggest that the superhero media franchise is expected to re-release more films in the coming months.

Marvel has also announced that it will re-run all four of the Avengers movies in China besides blockbusters like Avatar. This move is followed in many countries that have controlled the virus to a certain extent and have reopened the cinemas.

Warner Bros. is also re-releasing Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight trilogy in Hong Kong and Taiwan this summer, including IMAX theatres. The company is also going to release a 4K remastered version of The Matrix in Hong Kong. The company will re-run Nolan films like Inception and Interstellar on the big screens in China too.

Toho Cinemas, Japan’s largest multiplex chain, has decided to go for re-running the classics. The titles to be brought back are Ben-Hur, The Wizard of Oz, Blade Runner,’E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,The Shawshank Redemption and others.