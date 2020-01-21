Marvel will be releasing a new ‘Black Widow’ comic series in April

Marvel has announced a new Black Widow comic series, releasing in April, written by Kelly Thompson, drawn by Elena Casagrande with covert art by Adam Hughes. This is the character’s first solo series since 2019’s Black Widow and The Web of Black Widow and will follow Natasha Romanoff as she investigates a new mystery in San Francisco.

Natasha Romanoff has been a spy almost as long as she’s been alive. And she’s never stopped running, whether she was working for the good guys…or the bad. But Natasha’s world is about to be upended. Beyond San Francisco’s Golden Gate lies a mystery that only the Marvel Universe’s greatest spy can solve. Don’t miss the heartbreaking thrill ride of 2020!

“I’m very interested in the duality of Natasha… so look for that to be a recurring theme in this first arc as she struggles against that and leans into it,” Thompson said.

Apart from the titular character, the series will feature Russian super-soldier Red Guardian and fellow Black Widow Yelena Belova. The characters also have their own series, Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova, by Devin Grayson and Michele Bandini.