Marvel to introduce its first transgender character

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed that The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is all set to introduce the first transgender character.

After being frequently criticised for not having LGBTQ characters in the MCU, Feige was asked about the possibility of introducing trans character during a Q&A at the New York Film Academy, Fiege said, “Yes, absolutely yes. They will debut in a forthcoming film that is currently in production. So yeah, very soon, in a movie we’re shooting right now.”\

While Fiege did not unveil further, fans are guessing the film to be Eternals that’s currently at the shooting stage. It was initially reported that the film will also introduce the franchise’s first gay character, as well as its first deaf superhero.

The Eternals marks the beginning of the fourth phase of the MCU following the conclusion of the Avengers Infinity saga, and will star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington and Kumail Nanjiani.

“We want the movies to reflect the audience and we want every member of our global audience to see themselves reflected on the screen,” Feige added.

Last year, he also revealed that there was already an LGBTQ superhero in the MCU, with Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie who was first introduced in Thor: Ragnarok. She will return in Thor: Love and Thunder slated for 2021 release where her character’s first order of business will be “to find her queen” after becoming King of New Asgard in Avengers: Endgame.

In July, Geeks WorldWide reported Marvel was searching for a trans woman for a project scheduled to shoot in 2020. Speculations were that the character could possibly be Sera, an angel-like being from the Thor comics who transitioned to a female identity.