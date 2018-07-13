Marvel Television series bag four nominations at the Emmys 2018

Just months after releasing its biggest production till date that also went on to become one of the greatest blockbusters of all-time, now its time for Marvel’s television projects to shine. It’s Netflix properties Jessica Jones, The Defenders and The Punisher as well as Legion would all be contending for top honors at the upcoming Emmy Awards.

The nominations for the seventieth edition of the same were released earlier in the day and Marvel announced on its official website about the Marvel Television series bagging four nominations in all.

Jessica Jones started the year by debuting its second season and Sean Callery has received a nomination for it in the Outstanding Music Composition for a Series category, while Marvel’s first all superhero team for television The Defenders was nominated for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music by John Paesano. The Punisher was the goriest series introduced when France Castle starred in his first solo outing last November, and Thom William has been nominated in the Outstanding Stunt Coordination category for it.

FX’s Legion rounds up the list of nominees with one for Outstanding Cinematography for a Single-Camera series by Dana Gonzales.

Marvel announced the news on its official website with the words “Congratulations to all the nominees!” as the popular television shows would learn their fate at the gala on 17 September 2018.