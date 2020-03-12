Marvel takes on board Quebec studio to animate ‘What If…?’

Marvel Studios announced that Québec City-based animation studio Squeeze has been given the nod to create five episodes of upcoming series What If…? Squeeze comes to this after frequently doing animation for video games such as The Avengers: Battle for Earth and movies such as Transformers; Age of Extinction.

Squeeze CEO and co-founder Denis Doré shared his enthusiastic response to the decision: “Marvel was looking for a world-class animation studio to come up with a fresh and unique style that would be in keeping with their brand essence. We really clicked, right from our initial talks in Los Angeles last year, and they loved our proposal. I’m thrilled our artists’ creativity and talent resonated so strongly in Hollywood.”

What If…? will explore alternate histories inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and feature voicework by MCU stars including Robery Downey Jr., Chadwick Boseman, Hayley Atwell, Jeff Goldblum, and Michael Douglas.

Squeeze works with companies including Disney, Marvel, Universal, Illumination, Warner and Ubisoft. The studio also produces its own original creations, including its hit brand Cracké, which has aired in over 210 countries and territories and has garnered over 325 million views on various digital platforms, including Tencent in China, since launching in 2016.

What If…? is scheduled to debut in summer 2021 on Disney+.