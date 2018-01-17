Marvel Studios unveil Ant-Man and the Wasp together in a teaser poster

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) today kicked up a hornet’s nest by sharing a snap of one of its exciting upcoming release. And for once, it isn’t Black Panther.

The official Facebook handle of the studios teased Ant-Man alongside his new ally, the Wasp; the first time that we see them share an on-screen space.

Post the apocalyptic Infinity War, the Ant-Man surfaces with a sequel to its 2015 sleeper solo, and the newly released picture from the same gives a glimpse of what’s in store. The photo shows lead characters Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in their respective superhero costumes.

The Ant-Man dawns the red hi-tech costume seen in the previous two movies whereas the Wasp is seen tucked-away in a black and blue costume, both of which appear to be well designed and appealing to the eye.

In accordance with other action-packed movies lined up for release in the next few months, fans will definitely have a barrage of movies to look forward to.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, directed by Peyton Reed, is in the post-production stage and is slated for a release on 6 July 2018.