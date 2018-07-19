‘Marvel Rising’—a series based on female superheroes

A new super-hero show, Marvel Rising, will be featuring powerful women like Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Patriot, Ghost-Spider (a.k.a. Spider-Gwen), and Quake.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the story initiates with Ghost-Spider, who is on the run from the police after being framed for a murder. That’s when Ms. Marvel, Squirrel Girl, Quake, and Patriot are sent in order to get a hold on the Ghost-Spider. In the process, they encounter a new threat and they are compelled to join hands.

The voice of Ghost-Spider is given by Dove Cameron, Quake’s voice by Chloe Bennet, Squirrel Girl’s voice by Milana Vayntrub, Ms. Marvel’s voice by Kathreen Khavari, and Patriot’s voice by Kamil McFadden.

Over the last few years, Marvel has seen a huge growth in making series based on the younger generation of superheroes. With the hope that Marvel Rising with the women-powered entertainment would resonate with its target audience, the six Marvel Rising: Initiation shorts will be premiered on Disney XD and Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors TV movie will release in the fall.

These series of shorts will tease the release of the forthcoming animated film.

Here is the teaser for the upcoming series: