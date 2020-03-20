Marvel returns with new mini-series for America Chavez

Marvel Comics’ America Chavez returns in a new mini-series, America Chavez: Made in the USA and will focus on America’s past, her origins and her powers which will have consequences in the now.

Written by Kalinda Vazquez with art by Carlos Gomez, the five-part limited series centers around the origin of both its eponymous hero and her superpowers. As the Latin-American superhero finds her way, significant ripple effects take place that affect not only America, but the world around her.

America is going to be tested as she’s never been tested before, and the challenges that she’ll have to face will only force her to pull from even deeper from that well of strength and ferocity that we know lies within her.

“From the moment America Chavez was introduced into the Marvel Universe I was a fan,” Vazquez said while talking to Comicbook. “It’s such an honor to have the opportunity to tell an America story, and I couldn’t be more excited to have been invited onto this project.”

America Chavez: Made in the USA is set to launch this June.