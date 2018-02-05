Marvel release new TV spot of ‘Infinity War’ at 2018 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 2018 has really bowled the fans over, having released a barrage of movie and TV series teasers to binge. One of the more notable ones was certainly that of Avengers: Infinity War, possibly the biggest and the most anticipated movie of the year.

The Marvel magnum opus marks the culmination of 10 years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as our heroes unite in a do or die battle against the mighty Thanos, ready to inflict catastrophe on earth and claim supremacy.

The half a minute teaser that was dropped at the National League Championship on Sunday encompasses various nerve-wracking moments from the movie that paint a grim picture as our heroes prepare for a battle of colossal proportions.

The final chapter in the MCU would feature every hero that we’ve been witness to since 2008, including the Guardians of the Galaxy, who lend a helping to their vigilante counterparts. However, it also sounds the death knell for a few of them as Thanos and his army aren’t like any what they’ve contented with so far.

It isn’t just a battle, its the ultimate war!

Produced by Marvel Studios, Avengers: Infinity War is directed any Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and commences on 27 April 2018 in India.