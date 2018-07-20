‘Marvel Powers United VR’ new launch trailer and Oculus Rift bundle revealed

Just a week before its launch, Marvel Powers United VR gets a new launch trailer and an Oculus Rift bundle.

The trailer is sure to evoke a sense of nostalgia as it shows kids in 1989 dissatisfied with the limitations of their Marvel-inspired Halloween costumes; cut to launch day, 26 July and the now-grown Marvel fans get to live out their adventures in VR. It also shows off some gameplay aimed at experienced players.

The bundle includes the headset and touch controllers for players’ use to wield their superhero abilities, such as ‘blasting enemies with photon beams, or slicing away with dual katanas’ among others. The bundle comes with a digital download of the game and will be available for $399.

The Rift bundle will enable one to play as Hulk and Wolverine. Captain Marvel, Deadpool, Loki, Doctor Strange, Rogue, Wolverine, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Star-Lord and Spider-Man are also in the game, but unfortunately for Iron Man fans, Tony Stark seems to be missing from the roster. The bundle will be available on the Oculus website or from selected retailers in supported countries will be from 31 July.