Marvel-ous experiences planned for fans at Disney’s D23 Expo 2017

Marvel will make its way to D23 Expo from 14 to 16 July, 2017, with presentations and an epic pavilion, celebrating the upcoming film titles from Marvel Studios and all-new console and mobile games coming from Marvel Games. On Friday, 14 July, Marvel chief creative officer Joe Quesada will take the stage in the D23 Expo Arena for Cup o’ Joe, a no-holds-barred panel on everything Marvel. Later that day, Marvel Animation will hold a surprise-filled panel of sneak peeks, special guests, exclusive footage, and big announcements about the future of Marvel Animation. Fans will get an up-close look at the costumes and props from Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther, as well as photo opportunities with exclusive set pieces from the film. Throughout the weekend, Marvel Studios will host multiple give-aways and events, and even give fans a chance to meet with Marvel Studios’ filmmakers, development team, and talent. Exclusive artwork will be given away daily, along with other surprises. Details on talent appearances and special signings will be made available on the D23 Expo app. For the first time at D23 Expo, guests will be able to get their hands on the hottest new console and mobile games featuring favourite Marvel Super Heroes, playing as the world-famous Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, and more. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, Marvel Heroes Omega, MARVEL: Future Fight and Marvel Puzzle Quest are some of the games that guests will get to experience at the Expo.

With D23 taking place just few days prior to San Diego Comic-Con (20 to 23 July), seems like attendees of D23 are in for a treat. With the acquisition of Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm by Disney, the attendees might catch new glimpses of the upcoming titles like Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Black Panther (2018), Avengers: Infinity War – Part 1, Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017).

