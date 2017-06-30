Marvel ‘Inhumans’ trailer: First look at the giant bulldog Lockjaw

ABC has dropped the first trailer of the TV series Inhumans, based on Marvel comics of the same name.

The trailer starts out on the moon which is apparently the place where the Royal Family of Inhumans reside. The Royal Family is headed by the often silent Black Bolt (played by Anson Mount) and his wildly-tressed queen, Medusa (Serinda Swan). After the Family is splintered by a military coup, they barely escape to Hawaii, where they are greeted with surprising interactions with the lush world and humanity around them. Now they must find a way to reunite with each other and return to their home before their way of life is destroyed forever.

First created back in 1965, the Inhumans are a group of altered beings who have, up until recently, lived in the city of Attilan on the moon. Due to Terrigen Mists, a mutagenic substance created during an ancient war, most members of the Royal Family have developed a wide and occasionally bewildering array of physical and mental powers far beyond that of normal human beings, like Black Bolt’s sonic scream which is so powerful that even a faint whisper can destroy everything in the immediate vicinity. Medusa can control and manipulate her hair while Gorgon’s (Eme Ikwuakor) powerful legs give him the ability to create destructive seismic waves by stomping.

The show will also feature Lost’s Ken Leung as Karnak- a master strategist and martial artist with the unique ability to detect the flaws in anything, Iwan Rheon as Black Bolt’s younger brother Maximus, Sonya Balmores as Auran- leader of the Inhuman Royal Guard, Isabelle Cornish as Medusa’s younger sister Crystal, Mike Moh as Triton- a being with an athletic and amphibious body, and Ellen Woglom.

The trailer also gives us the first look at Lockjaw- a giant superpowered bulldog and Black Bolt’s faithful pet. Lockjaw’s powers include communicating telepathically and capability of transporting himself and others anywhere in the world.

Inhumans is set to debut on IMAX screens on 1 September 2017 and run for two weeks, before premiering on ABC on 29 September and airing eight episodes. The series will replace Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD on the network’s fall schedule.

The series is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television, with IMAX Corporation as a financing partner and Scott Buck serving as showrunner. It is executive produced by Scott Buck, Jim Chory and Jeph Loeb and produced by Jean Higgins.