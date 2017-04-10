Marvel Heroes will band together against Captain America in ‘Secret Empire’

A video teaser for Marvel’s upcoming comic book Secret Empire has been released and the talks around Captain America turning a villain have been proven right.

Written by Nick Spencer and illustrated by Steve McNiven, the story features other Marvel super heroes like X-Men, Champions, Guardians of the Galaxy, The Defenders, Spider-Man and others, all of whom must stand united to defeat Captain America, who is now on the side of Red Skull and Hydra. After years of fighting, defeating greatest villains and overcoming personal differences, the team of superheroes in the Marvel Universe is torn apart as their classic hero turns the tide against them by allying with Hydra. The Super Heroes will all have to come together to fight their hero-turned-villain.

A symbol of American patriotism, Captain America is shown to be a life-long agent of the fascist organisation Hydra. Secret Empire shares its name with a previous Marvel event, a ’70s Captain America storyline by Steve Englehart and Sal Buscema in which a mysterious evil organisation infiltrated the highest levels of American government.

Other creators that have also worked on the comic are Andrea Sorrentino, Leinil Yu and Daniel Acuña.

The issue #1 of Secret Empire will hit comic stores on 3 May, 2017.