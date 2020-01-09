Marvel gives a sneak peek at the upcoming ‘Star Wars: Darth Vader #1’

Marvel is now coming up with a slate of new Star Wars comics. A sneak peek of Star Wars: Darth Vader #1, the next chapter in a new series released by Marvel by artists Greg Pak and Raffaele Ienco, was unveiled. The Star Wars universe is nowhere close to concluding the fan favourite Skywalker and Skywalker- adjacent characters.

Arriving next month, the series picks up in the aftermath of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back as a new mission for the fallen Jedi unfolds. In this brand-new story, Vader revisits the Lars homestead on Tatooine, hunting for information on Luke Skywalker and seeking revenge on all those who hid his son from him. Tragedies and images from Vader’s past come hurtling back, proving they’re always with him.

Star Wars: Darth Vader #1 arrives in comic shops, on Marvel Comic App and on Marvel website on 5 February.