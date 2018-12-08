Marvel drops the trailer of ‘Avengers 4 Endgame’, leaving fans emotional.

Trending at number one on YouTube, recently released trailer of Avenger 4 Endgame turned on the waterworks with a poignant scene of Ironman floating in the space with only a day’s worth of oxygen left to breathe. Given his diminishing prospects of living, Tony Stark appears to have lost his grandiose and sheen. The beaten man who’s accepted his fate says, “Part of the journey is the end”

Back on Earth, Cap and Black Widow seem to be working on a plan but in dimmer spirits.

Trailer picks up from the jaw-dropping end that had sent fans in a tizzy following Thanos’ murderous snap that snuffs out half the population including many of our favourite Avengers.

Thanos did exactly what he said he was going to do,” Black Widow says, “He wiped out 50 per cent of all living creatures.”

“We lost all of us,” Captain America says. “We lost friends, we lost family, we lost a part of ourselves. This is the fight of our lives.”

The dark trailer has given us some perspective on what we can expect in the much-anticipated movie.

The movie also features Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Tom Holland.

Avengers 4 is slated to release on 26 April 2019.