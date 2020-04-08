Marvel Comics gives free access to popular titles for a month

Marvel announced that it will be giving away a month of free access to some of its most popular comic books through its Marvel Unlimited subscription service. The company is offering access to a curated list of 12 titles featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, Black Widow and Captain America on Marvel Unlimited until 4 May.

Among them are Black Panther by Ta-Nehisi Coates Vol. 1, Captain America: Winter Soldier Ultimate, X-Men Milestones: Dark Phoenix Saga as well as Black Widow Vol. 1: S.H.I.E.L.D.’S Most Wanted, which will surely help you wait for the November release of the new Black Widow film.

Comics lovers can access these free titles by downloading the Marvel Unlimited app via the Apple or Google Play app stores and select the free comics option on the landing page. No payment information or trial subscriptions will be required for the selection of free comics, which will be updated monthly.

Sotheby’s also recently announced the private sale DC Complete: The Ian Levine Collection, offering comics lovers the opportunity to acquire every title released by American publisher DC Comics between 1934 and 2014. The collection features more than 40,000 titles amassed over the decades by British DJ Ian Levine, with Sotheby’s Books & Manuscripts Department in New York head Richard Austin, describing it as the holy grail for comics collectors.