Marvel Comics brings Black Panther’s Shuri in a spin-off book series

Blank Panther’s one of the most popular and liked character will soon be releasing in a spin-off book series. Shuri, a princess and sister of T’Challa—the king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda, is the brain behind the tech in Wakanda. In the book series, she will be seen struggling to take the reigns of her kingdom when T’Challa a.k.a Black Panther goes missing in the space.

The brand new book series will release in October 2018 and will focus on Shuri’s journey in the face of this tragic event. As his little sister, and the next in line for the throne, Shuri is responsible for the welfare of her kingdom in absence of her brother. She is compelled to battle her own self desire to work in the four walls of her lab and her duty to save lives of her people.

The official synopsis goes by:

Shuri is happiest in a lab, surrounded by gadgets of her own creation. She’d rather be testing gauntlets than throwing them. But a nation without a leader is a vulnerable one—and Shuri may have to choose between Wakanda’s welfare and her own.

The book series is a contributed work of artist Leonardo Romero and Nigerian-American author Nnedi Okorafor (Who Fears Death). Okarafor has also worked on Ta-Nehisi Coate’s comic Blank Panther: Long Live The King and The Wakanda Forever series.

The character was created by writer Reginald Hudlin and artist John Romita Jr. and first appeared in Black Panther vol. 4 #2 (May 2005). Shuri has made appearances in related television series and video games.

Once again, with the genius mind and high-tech gadgets, Shuri is ready to enter the fight to protect her homeland.