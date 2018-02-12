Marvel celebrates tenth anniversary of MCU with a group photo featuring every star of franchise

Since its inception in 2008, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has belted out one amazeball after another. Superheroes that piqued our imaginations as a kid through their adventures in comics, amplified the thrill in their depictions on the big screen. Well-known characters such as Captain America, Iron Man, Hulk, Thor et al laid the groundwork for MCU’s success, and now, the studios commemorate the tenth anniversary of the incredible journey.

Marvel Studios kick-started MCU’s 10-year anniversary celebrations with an iconic class photo featuring talent and filmmakers from over the last ten years.

A group of more than 80 actors and filmmakers all came together in secret in Atlanta, Georgia, on the set of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War to memorialise the last ten years with a photo and to celebrate the accomplishments of the famed Marvel Cinematic Universe.

An impressive group of stars assembled under one roof, featuring each and every actor to play a superhero in the franchise along with the film-makers. Stan Lee, the chieftain with the credits for every character’s origins, is conspicuous by his presence too.

The MCU commemorates its tenth anniversary with the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the cake it has spent the last decade baking. The movie marks the beginning of the end of the superhero universe as the Avengers from every nook and cranny of the franchise unite against Thanos and his army.

A second part, scheduled to release in 2019, brings the saga to a close.