Marvel begins principal photography for ‘Captain Marvel’ set for March 2019

Marvel Studios has begun principal photography on its newest film Captain Marvel, in Los Angeles. The production is shooting in and around the greater Los Angeles area, which will also serve as the production base for the film. The production will also shoot on location in Fresno, California, as well as locations in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Set for release in the US on 8 March 2019, the movie is directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits include Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson. Multiple writers have come forward to pen the screenplay, including Meg LeFauve, Nicole Perlman, Geneva Robertson-Dworet, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

The film stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan in the leads while Jude Law is also set to make an appearance.

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Kevin Feige is the producer for the film, whereas Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patty Whitcher and Stan Lee are executive producers. Six-time Oscar nominee Dan Sudick serves as the production VFX supervisor.

Based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, Captain Marvel continues the lineage of superhero adventures chronicled in the MCU, however follows an alternate universe from the current Avengers saga.