Marvel announces ‘Spider-Man: Maximum Venom’ season 3 premiere date

Season three of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Maximum Venom will debut with a one-hour special on 19 April. Comprising six one-hour specials and featuring appearances by favorite Marvel characters — including Captain Marvel, Groot, Dr. Strange and Star-Lord — the new season follows Spider-Man as he is pushed to his breaking point after Venom summons an earth-shattering threat from its home planet.

Joining the cast of Marvel’s Spider-Man for season 3 is The Guild’s Felicia Day as Mary Jane Watson. The season will also feature multiple guest stars, such as Community’s Yvette Nicole Brown as Head Administrator and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ Sofia Wylie as Riri Williams/Ironheart. Zombies 2 stars Meg Donnelly, Kylee Russell and Carla Jeffrey will also guest star as Scream, Scorn and Mania, respectively.

Spider-Man: Maximum Venom stars the voices of Robbie Daymond, Ben Pronsky, Fred Tatasciore, Nadji Jeter, Melanie Minichino, Laura Bailey, Scott Menville, Max Mittelman, Yuri Lowenthal and Nancy Linari.

Produced by Marvel Animation, the series’ creative team includes executive producers Alan Fine (Marvel’s The Avengers), Joe Quesada (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Dan Buckley (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble), Cort Lane (Marvel’s Ultimate Spider-Man), Eric Radomski (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble) and Marsha Griffin (Marvel’s Avengers Assemble).