Marvel announces partnership with Square Enix to develop the ‘Avengers’ videogame franchise

The Marvel universe has always been alluring to its enthusiast, from comics to games to movies, the stories and beloved characters are encapsulated in all mediums. Now, seems like Marvel is gearing up to explore a more interactive and immersive medium to bring fans closer to the its Avengers team-up.

Square Enix, the famed studio has teamed up with Marvel for a multi-game contract, where they will be creating games with the iconic characters of the Marvel universe. Spearheading the project would be an Avengers game, about which very little has been revealed.

Square Enix is known for their sci-fi, action-adventure RPG, Final Fantasy. In these projects, the studio will also be assisted by their subsidiaries, Crystal Dynamics (Tomb Raider, Thief) and Eidos Montreal (Deus Ex). So, it would be hard to predict about the genre of the game.

The new teaser-trailer that has been released with the announcement shows off worn-off relics of some of the Avengers like Thor, Iron Man and Captain America and it seems like the story-line would catch up from the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War.

The trailer focuses on one word, ‘Reassemble’, pointing at the fact that the aforementioned timeline for the game might be correct.

The next instalment for Marvel’s Avengers is Infinity Warfare, which is slated for a 4 May, 2018 release. Square Enix also stated that more information about the game would be revealed in 2018, so the game might be coming as a prelude to the film or would coincide with the film. We’ll have to wait for more information from the publishers.