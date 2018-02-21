Marvel announces “fresh start” to the universe with new series, teams and directions

The Marvel Cinematic Universe comes to a full circle with the release of the two-part Avengers: Infinity War in 2018 and ’19, culminating the first saga of the serial superhero releases from the American media franchise. But if the fans are already lamenting the end of an era, then behold, Marvel has officially announced a “fresh start” in its famed universe through a video clip on its YouTube handle.

Featuring editor-in-chief C.B Cebulski and chief creative officer Joe Quesada, Marvel is gearing up for all new series, new directions, and even new creative teams in what officially marks as “new beginnings”.

The Infinity War not only signals the end of the third phase of the MCU, but will also see some of the famous heroes biting the dust after going against the almighty evil Thanos. However, in the aftermath, it paves the way for younger and relatively newer characters of the universe to take over, such as Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Black Panther, and Ant-Man to name a few. A third instalment of the Guardians of the Galaxy in 2020 has also been announced.

Moreover, Marvel is also set to introduce a range of new comic-book characters to the big-screen, starting with Captain Marvel in 2019.

The last decade in the MCU has been nothing short of a Helluva ride, and although it would take some time for the ardent followers to cast their minds off it and welcome a new innings in the franchise, it nonetheless, looks just as promising.