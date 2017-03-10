Martin Short wins ‘Canadian Screen Award’ for ‘The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Camping!’

Martin Short won the Canadian Screen Award (CSA) for ‘Best Performance in an Animated Program or Series’ for The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Camping!. The win was announced last night on the second night of the CSA Gala.

Martin Short has been entertaining millions of children worldwide in The Cat in The Hat Knows a Lot About That! for multiple seasons, as well as four additional movies. A new season of the series is currently in production in-house at Portfolio’s animation studio.



“Martin’s incredible energy and personality have brought the beloved Cat in the Hat to life for a new generation of fans,” said Portfolio Entertainment, CEO and co-founder, Lisa Olfman “We’re excited to see him recognised for his work and honoured to continue our journey with him.”

The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About That! is produced in association with Random House Children’s Books and Dr. Seuss Enterprises.

Synopsis

The Cat in the Hat Knows A Lot About Camping! – For the first time, the Little Cats join The Cat in the Hat, Fish, Nick and Sally on a fun and frenzied outdoor adventure as they camp, hike and paddle their way to Fish’s family reunion.