Marshmello’s new music video ‘Fly’ features the ‘DuckTales’ gang

American electronic dance music producer and DJ, Marshmello (Christopher Comstock) had released a music video earlier this year on YouTube which racked up almost 50 million views. This weekend Marshmello released a brand new Fly video that blended animation and live-action as he teamed up with the characters from Disney’s DuckTales for a mesmerizing journey to an alien world made out of marshmallows.

The new version of Fly debuted on Saturday night on the Disney Channel (the new home of the DuckTales series) during an airing of The Incredibles, just before the Radio Disney Music Awards began. The clip stars Donald Duck, Scrooge McDuck, Huey, Dewey, Louie and Webby in an outer space adventure.

The video finds, Launchpad must have had the day off because Donald Duck was tasked with piloting a spacecraft to get his family home. This was probably one of Donald’s first times at the controls, as he clearly didn’t know what he was doing and he quickly crashed the ship. Uncle Scrooge looked particularly displeased with the turn of events.

But it’s hard to stay mad on a planet like this. Webby and the nephews (Huey, Dewey, and Louie) quickly embraced the unique properties of the world before an animated version of Marshmello introduced himself. Even as an alien, Marshmello was still a DJ, and he had the Duck family ship fixed and ready to go by the end of the video.

It is a stunningly beautiful piece of animation, and it will hopefully be on the eventual Blu-ray collection of DuckTales‘ first season.