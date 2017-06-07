Manoj Mishra returns to DQ Entertainment fold as COO

Earlier this year, the animation industry was taken aback when information trickled out about India’s leading animation studio DQ Entertainment’s COO Sumedha Saraogi had departed from the company. She had been associated with DQ for more than a decade, first as a senior veep of global business development and then as COO.

Now the news is that her position has been filled with the return of long time DQ executive Manoj Mishra who has returned to the DQ fold. At least that’s what his Linkedin.com profile states.

Mishra was DQ senior veep of licensing and distribution and acquisition until 2013 when he opted to join Al Jazeera Children’s channel in west Asia as head commissioning / co-production and manager of acquisition.

With Mishra’s homecoming and the COO’s office getting occupied, one can expect DQ to once again start making waves in the global animation world.

At the time of writing, DQ was slated to have a board meeting to consider its financials for the year ended 31 March, 2017 and other matters. We reached out to the company’s CEO Tapaas Chakravarti for two days but received no response.

Keep watching this space for an official confirmation.