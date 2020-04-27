Man breaks wife’s spine after she defeats him in Ludo Game

An online game of ludo took a aggressive turn when 24-year-old woman’s spine was fractured by her husband after she defeated him. The woman suffered serious spinal cord injuries and had to be sent to the Vadodara hospital.

According to 181 Abhayam helpline counsellors, the woman conducted home tuitions in Vemali to support the family with income. To keep her husband from spending time outside with other people in the society and to make him stay indoors, she told her husband to play online ludo on his mobile phone. After he agreed to play the game, his wife continuously defeated him in three to four rounds consecutively.

A counsellor from 181 Abhayam mentioned in a statement given to talkesports.com that, “A sore loser, he (the wife’s husband) started arguing with his wife and the verbal duel turned ugly. He started beating her with such ferocity that the woman developed a gap between two of her vertebrae.”

The counsellor further added by saying that, “His ego was hurt thinking that wife outsmarted him and was way more intelligent as she also contributed to the family income.”

The accused man works in a private electronics company and earns enough money to fend for the family.

After the incident surfaced, the woman was taken to an orthopaedic surgeon and she decided to move back to her parents instead of going back to his husband after the treatment. “But before that she wanted to go to her home to collect some documents. We then counselled them both”, the counsellor further added.

Chandrakant Makwana, the project coordinator said to the same portal,“Our counsellors gave options to the woman whether she wanted to lodge a police complaint or settle the issue. In this case since the husband apologized and the woman did not wish to register an offence.”

The man apologized to his wife. She agreed to return to him after spending a few days with her parents,” the counsellor informed.