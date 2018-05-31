Mahiravana set on a national tour to promote ‘Hanuman vs Mahiravana’

Mahiravana, official mascot of the animated movie Hanuman vs Mahiravana will be on the prowl. According to sources he will be seen at selective Reliance smart stores in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Mysore and Pune on the 2 and 3 June 2018.

Mahiravana will be meeting and greeting fans and sharing information about the movie. It is the first time that a full-sized mascot of Mahiravana will make its public appearance in most of the cities mentioned. For the fans, the event will be an exciting opportunity to trigger interest in the new mythology movie which features an unknown story from the Ramayana.

Green Gold Animation CEO and producer Rajiv Chilaka said, “It will be exciting to see the reactions of people who will be coming to meet Mahiravana. We wanted to do something different about this movie promotion and decided to get the antagonist out in the open. We hope to get good response which should help to spread awareness about the movie. Hanuman vs Mahiravana is a great story filled with courage, suspense, thrills, fun and will be a complete family entertainer.”

Produced by Green Gold Animation, Hanuman vs Mahiravana will release across India on 22 June 2018.