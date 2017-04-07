‘Mahayoddha Rama’ awarded best animation film at the 64th National Film Awards

The 64 National Film Awards announced its winners this morning. Encompassing the entire Indian cinema, the annual National Film Awards honour the best films of 2016.

Hum Chitra Banate Hai won the Best Animation Film award in the Non-feature Film category. Directed by Nina Sabnani, animated by Piyush Verma and Shyam Sundar Chatterjee and produced by IDA and IIT Mumbai, Hum Chitra Banate Hai is a playfully warm story that brings to life India’s traditional art by incorporating it innovatively in the animation itself. The producer, director and animators were each awarded with the Rajat Kamal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Naveen Paul, who was the VFX supervisor and creative director of VFX in Shivaay, bagged the award for best special effects for the film. He too was felicitated with the Rajat Kamal and a cash prize of Rs 50,000.

Mahayoddha Rama, directed by Rohit Vaid, animated by Deepak S.V. and produced by Contiloe Pictures took home the award for best animation film in the Feature Film category, for the epic drama brought alive with technical excellence. When asked about his feeling on winning the National Award, Rohit Vaid said, “It’s euphoric..” Confused, humbled and short of words, Vaid said that he was still living the moment. Contiloe Pictures, CEO, Abhimanyu Singh expressed, “We are delighted that our efforts have got such a prestigious recognition. I am truly humbled. This recognition stands testament for all the hard work put in by the team.” The director, producer and animator each were presented with the Swarna Kamal and a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000.