‘Magic: The Gathering’ to return to comics in November

The digital and trading collectible card game Magic: The Gathering is returning to comics with new series after the first in 2013. The new series titled Magic: The Gathering – Chandra will be written by Vita Ayala (Supergirl, The Wilds) and illustrated by Harvey Tolibao (X-Men, Green Arrow).

The series will revolve around Chandra Nalaar, a planeswalker and pyromancer. Set to launch in November, the series will be set in the near future of multi-universe and will show untold stories of Chandra’s life, her cohorts and enemies in a different way.

IDW editor-in-chief John Barber said in a statement, “Everybody involved in this comic is dedicated to bringing you emotional and thrilling experiences that will satisfy fans of Magic: The Gathering — as well as fans of stories packed with action and drama told from a unique point of view.”

The card game on which the comic is based celebrates its 25th anniversary with the publishing of the comic book from IDW Publishing. Previous Magic comics had been published by Dark Horse Comics and the now defunct Acclaim Comics. Magic: The Gathering was released in 1993 by Wizards of the Coast and was the first trading game created with huge number of players.