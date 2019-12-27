Made in India: Pocket League’s ‘Soap Cutting’ tops the chart in US and Canada during Christmas

Many say soap cutting is part of the autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR) scene which provides auditory, olfactory or visual stimulation that gives them a pleasurable, tingling feeling on their scalp. And thus internet has been overflowing with these soap cutting videos and they have been consumed voraciously, in loops which have made the videos score millions of views.

With the same idea Pocket League co founders Surojit Bobo Roy and Karan Khairajani developed the Soap Cutting game which has became the number one app in the US,Canada on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day surpassing Amazon Alexa, Snapchat, YouTube and many others.

For the game they have worked closely with Israel based publisher Crazy Labs, who supported their hard work and made it happen according to Roy’s official Facebook post. He further expressed that their game has acquired the number one position of free games in both US and Canada.

On the success of the game AnimationXpress had a chance to speak with one of the co-founders. An elated Khairajani states, “We are extremely happy and excited that our latest game, Soap Cutting, was the top ranking iOS app in USA on Christmas Day. It is currently the top ranking game in USA, Canada and Australia. The game has been published by the amazing Crazy Labs team headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. It has been an amazing experience working with them and we as a team have learnt a lot from them. It wouldn’t have been possible without them. Both teams have worked extremely hard on this and this is a very proud moment for all of us.”

The game is yet to launch worldwide and is scheduled to launch in India in a few more days. So stay tuned for more updates!