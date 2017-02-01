MAAC’s ‘National Students Meet’ witnesses 140 students participation in Vizag

MAAC Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC ), India’s leading educator in high-end 3D Animation and Visual effect, recently organised a 3 day National Students Meet in Vizag (Visakhapatnam). Over 140 students made their way from different cities to participate in this eagerly awaited “National Students Meet” and get a chance to interact with industry stalwarts .

The idea behind this initiation is to encourage the students pursuing the course of animation and VFX from all parts of the country to come together and be a part of high end seminars, workshops, case studies, panel discussions and various creative activities. Besides this, the students are provided with a perfect platform to work on live projects, interact with media professionals and get access to real life experiences and insights .

Creative director of Big Synergy, Jyoti Kapur Das and director of the acclaimed short film Chutney, made the keynote address to the students and spoke about her career, foray into films, and content. She also spoke about her recent short film Chutney, which won two filmfare awards this year. She also spoke about the prospects in the media and entertainment industry and how to brace with challenges in this industry .

MAAC senior VP and National head events, Shajan Samuel said, “NSM is a great platform for knowledge sharing and interacting with industry experts and accomplished thought leaders. The National Students Meet is also a marriage of cultures as student from various regions, diverse backgrounds and ethnicities get to know each other and share their experiences. All in all it is a great experiential learning experience for our students who are about to enter the corporate world.”

The event was also graced by founder of Shamiana Shorts, Cyrus Dastur; head development at Toonz Media, Avaneesh; Biodiversity and Wildlife photography expert at DCP Expeditions, Kane Lew; actor and theatre veteran, Yashavsi Mishra.