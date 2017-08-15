MAAC Vashi’s Gravity 2017 ends on a successful note

MAAC Vashi organised its fourteenth annual award function GRAVITY 2017 on 12 August. Over the past 14 years, MAAC Vashi’s Gravity has become the leading 3D animation and VFX event in Navi Mumbai. Organised at Abbott hotel, the event was inaugurated by Prasad Vanarase and Sanjay Khanted (Director : Animax studios Ind Pvt Ltd) Abir Aich MAAC academic head Ashish Garg(Technical Head-West zone –MAAC)

GRAVITY provided students of MAAC Vashi a chance to experience the production pipeline flow and understand the in and outs of working in a production house.

In this 3 month in house competition, students were given an opportunity to create original artworks and submit it in various categories. A total of 75 individual and group entries were submitted in the categories, best 3D sketching, best digital painting, best matte painting, best photography, best character modeling, automobile modeling , background modeling and best digital film making, best motion graphics, best business kit, best visual effects film and best 3D short film.

Students were given a chance to showcase their skills to representatives from leading productions houses and stalwarts in Indian animation industry. Apart from showcasing student’s works, the event also allowed students of MAAC Vashi to showcase their talents by performing at the event.

Winners this year were honored with a medal, winning certificates and cash prize sponsored by Animax Studios India private and the winners are: Sharath Kumar and Sidhesh Galav for best sketching.

Shreyasee Konar for best digital painting,

Trupti Shinde for best matte painting,

Siddhi Desai for best photography,

Roshan Patil for best character modeling,

Satish Ujghare for automobile modeling ,

Trupti Sinde for best background modeling

Kislay Rawat for best motion graphics,

Roshan Patil for best business kit

Trupti Shinde , Krishna Verma, Siddhi Desai, Kirti Mhatre for Digital film Making

Roshan Patil for best 3D movie,

Abhijit Soy, Kislay Rawat, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Kevat for best VFX short film

Rui Manjrekar for student of the year award