MAAC to enter Kollam with a new centre

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) today announced the launch of its first centre at Kollam district and the third MAAC centre in Kerala.

Kerala has been witnessing a huge interest among the youth to learn animation and VFX enabled course. In addition to a thriving media and entertainment industry, the increasing number of animation studios and game developers have been playing a pivotal role in this trend.

MAAC Kollam will offer students an opportunity to learn 3D animation, VFX, multimedia, graphic and web designing from the leading experts of the industry. Some of the flagship courses such as – AD3D EDGE, ADMD, VFX Plus, Max Pro and Maya Pro will be available.

Shajan Samuel of MAAC said, “Kollam has always been known as a major hub of cashew and choir manufacturing units. However, with MAAC Kollam we wish to turn Kollam into a hotbed of animation and VFX artists. Our students have worked on leading Hollywood and Indian cinemas which are known for its superior animation and VFX effects.”

“A large number of them have also become entrepreneurs by setting up studios and are taking up projects from Hollywood studios. It has been our endeavour to better ourselves and provide a global exposure to the students and we believe that the new center in Kollam will be an opportunity for the students to achieve superior training with our extensive curriculum,” he further added.