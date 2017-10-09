MAAC launches first centre in Cuttack, Orissa

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) has announced the launch of its first centre in the city of Cuttack in Orissa. This is the second centre in Orissa and will be the latest addition to the MAAC in India.

Aptech assistant vice president Shajan Samuel said, “We are looking to expand in tier-two cities in Eastern India as we are confident our next level of growth will come from these cities. With state of the art facilities and the latest 3D animation and visual effects technology that meets international standards, MAAC strives to offer students a comprehensive education in the growing field of 3D animation and VFX. We try to better ourselves and provide a global exposure to the students and we believe that the new centre will be an opportunity for the students to achieve superior training with our extensive curriculum.”

MAAC’s business partner Dilip Das expressed delight on partnership and said that the presence of a MAAC centre in Cuttack will open up career avenues to the talented youth of Cuttack. “MAAC with its attractive placement record, will provide plenty of job opportunities to deserving students,” he added.

In order to cater to the growing need of animators in various segments, the centre will offer advanced cinematic courses in animation, visual effects and multimedia. Some of the flagship courses such as – AD3D EDGE, ADMD, VFX Plus, Max Pro and Maya Pro will be available at the centre.