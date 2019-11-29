MAAC hosted an enriching Animation and VFX seminar

With participation of 2500+ students and 100+ industry stalwarts together, MAAC (Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics) recently organised one of its largest Media and Entertainment seminar at the prestigious Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response from who came together under one roof to witness ‘MAAC Manifest’ – one of the largest 3D Animation and VFX seminar series to be conducted across the country. Noted industry professionals from two of India’s leading studios volunteered to conduct fantastic sessions on the use of Visual Effects in films and cinemas.

The audience was spellbound after DNeg CG Supervisor Dalbir Singh showcased the making of Academy Award winning film, First Man and also further went on to narrate his rich experience of working on other Hollywood VFX blockbuster films like Avengers Endgame, Men in Black, Venom, Deadpool 2 to name a few.

Another leading studio yFX (a division of Yashraj Film Studios), represented by VFX Supervisor Deepal Dass mesmerized the students with an interesting session on Visual effects breakdown on Bollywood’s recent National award winning film Uri, while also showcasing the work behind the making of Tiger Zinda Hai, Thugs of Hindostan and many more.

Talking about MAAC Manifest, Aptech Chief Marketing Officer Pravir Arora said, “The Media and Entertainment Industry which today is growing at a rapid rate, is no longer looked at as an unconventional career. Especially over the last three years, a career in Media and Entertainment is fast becoming mainstream with significant youth opting for the same. This event, MAAC Manifest testify creating a glorious mark for themselves in this industry. We are truly honoured to have their body of work presented to our current students, the young pursuers in this field. MAAC Manifest is aimed at giving our students, a much needed industry exposure, help them pick up the right skills and present a networking opportunity.”

The massive crowd thoroughly enjoyed when both these speakers, in the course of their sessions, revealed that they are alumni of MAAC. The high point of the event was the felicitation of about 100 alumni of MAAC, who are today working in India’s leading studios and production houses. These ex-students were extremely thrilled to come back to their alma mater, and share their wonderful journey from being a student at MAAC to now being an industry professional.

MAAC Business Head Ram Warrier commented, “MAAC has always been at the forefront of providing industry based training for VFX, Animation and Multimedia with opportunities for students’ as the core objective. Such initiatives have helped students build a strong understanding about the industry trends. Listening to the different views of the leading industry stalwarts offers our students an edgy advantage of understanding the subtle nuances of the work; also a holistic picture aids them to plan their careers better.”

While regularly training students in various aspects of Media and Entertainment Industry viz 3D Animation, VFX, Gaming, Multimedia & Broadcast, MAAC believes that initiatives and platforms such as MAAC Manifest plays a crucial role in not just making the youth skillful, but also preparing them for a successful career in the Media & Entertainment Industry.