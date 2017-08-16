MAAC expands its reach by launching its centre for the first time in Mysuru city

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC), India’s premier educator in high-end 3D animation and visual effects, announces the launch of its new centre at Mysuru, Karnataka.

This is the first MAAC center in Mysuru and the latest addition to MAAC India.

Recently, the state cabinet approved the Karnataka animation, visual Effects, gaming and comics policy 2017-2022, which envisages putting in place an ecosystem to promote the state as a lucrative outsourcing destination in the sector. This policy aims as creating 20,000 new jobs as the demand for VFX courses continues to grow at an exponential rate.

The new MAAC centre aims to support this vision of the state government by empowering students to build strong acumen in animation and VFX.

MAAC senior vice-president Shajan Samuel said, “The new centre is set up to be an opportunity for students to achieve superior training in a sector that is showing potential of multi-fold growth. With the help of our extensive curriculum, state of the art facilities and the latest 3D animation and visual effects technology that meets international standards, MAAC strive to offer students a comprehensive education in the growing field of 3D animation and VFX. We try to better ourselves and provide a global exposure to the students.”

According to a report by KPMG, the animation and VFX industry registered a 16.4 percent growth in 2016 largely on the back of 31 percent growth in the VFX sector. Key factors of growth have been increasing use of VFX in domestic film production and a growing emphasis on growing animation in content by broadcasters. These factors are also expected to grown the animation and VFX sector going forward at a 17.2 percent rate.