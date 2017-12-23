MAAC Borivali reigns supreme as 24FPS witnesses another successful edition

The animation and VFX industry converged to recognise the best talents and acknowledge the same, as the fifteenth edition of MAAC 24FPS awards night took place on 22 December 2017 at Sahara Star in Mumbai.

Thronged by several prominent names and studios of the industry, the event began to a rapturous reception from the attendees, with the well-known television and radio host Siddharth Kannan commencing the proceedings with a shimmy.

Like in its preceding editions, the award function was interspersed with crackling performances of dance and music. Rajasthan’s fusion band Swaraag enthralled the audience with their amazing rendition of folk and sufi, whereas V Company dance group belted out hair-raising moves to some cracking Bollywood chartbusters.

A whole new set of animation and visual effects projects were gunning for the top honours across several categories, whilst MAAC Borivali stole the thunder by bagging numerous awards for their animated short The Game of Life, including the most prestigious one for grabs, as they were the biggest winners of the evening.

Competition gets tougher every year with MAAC’s increasing number of centres throughout India and the rise in participation of students. Also, entries in the various categories witness a growth year on year, making it a challenge for the jury members to churn out the best ones.

The award function marked an end of yet another amazing year in the animation and VFX space, making a memorable mark in the 2017 calendar!