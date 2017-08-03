MAAC all set to launch its Mysuru branch and animation studio tomorrow

Maya Academy of Advanced Cinematics (MAAC) is all geared up to expand their reach by another city. Tomorrow, that is on 4 August 2017, they will inaugurate their Mysuru branch. It will also consist of an animation studio.

The event is scheduled to take place near Maruti Temple Road, Mysore at sharp 10 am. Mysuru SP Ravi D Channannavar will be the one bringing up the curtains. Also attending the event will be Aptech assistant VP Shajan Samuel who will be representing the management side of MAAC.

Animation Xpress spoke to MAAC Regional Manager for Karnataka, Navneet Sinha who enlightened us more about it with some vital details.

Is the construction of MAAC centre completed? Is everything ready?

The centre is ready and fully equipped with the state of the art infrastructure.

When will the classes start?

The first batch will start from this August third week onwards.

Mysuru being one of the largest and more important cities in Karnataka, what took MAAC so long to open up a studio there?

MAAC is opening up a training centre through the franchisee route. The business partners who have taken the franchisee of MAAC at Mysore are Anil Kumar and Vinod Kumar.

What is the state of animation like in Mysore?

Mysuru is the third largest city in the state of Karnataka and has a lot of scope for creative careers. Apart from being a heritage city and vintage tourist spot, Mysuru is also a fertile destination for education. Students can pursue their full time program and at the same time do a course in animation, VFX and multimedia.

What will you be facilitating to the animation enthusiasts through this institution?

At present, we are only offering courses in multimedia, animation and VFX to media and entertainment aspirants. Post their courses, MAAC will also provide job assistance.

What all courses are you covering in this institute? What is the course duration?

The entire gamut of MAAC courses will be offered, right from Photoshop which is a one month program to an advanced program in animation and VFX which is a two year program. These are part time courses which are delivered for three days for two hours each.

How many students do you plan to accommodate in your institution?

At first, we look forward to train more than 100 students in various disciplines.

Some of the alumni of MAAC went on to work for big projects such as Hulk, Captain America, Godzilla. based out of China, Singapore etc. Can the students of Mysore expect similar job prospects on the completion of their course?

Job assistance is not restricted by geography. MAAC has a very strong placement team and is the preferred hiring partner for most studios in India. MAAC placement team will offer similar support to Mysuru.

How many people will be working at the studio?

At present we are not opening the studio.

Any new technology or software that the Mysuru studio will be working with?

All the latest and relevant software’s will be taught at the MAAC Mysuru centre.

How has been the response of the people of Mysuru on hearing the news?

It has been well accepted and we are keen on kicking off the operations at the earliest.

Do you plan to launch studio and institution in any other city?

We are planning to open MAAC centres in Hubli, Belgaum, Gulbarga and Shimoga, outside of Bangalore within this year.

We wish MAAC Mysuru all the best for a successful venture! Stay in touch with us for more updates.