MAAC 24 FPS 2019 winners announced

Like every year, MAAC 24 FPS 2019 saw a great students participation, with over 5000 students participating from across India and more than 1300 from about 75 plus countries. This shows the magnanimous stature of 24 FPS International Animation Awards, which has been only growing beyond our country.

24 FPS Awards is the time of the year to watch the best in the field compete and unleash their talent. The jury has always included the finest minds in the industry. MAAC is always grateful to the jury for their unmatched involvement and support.

Here is the list of the winners for MAAC 24 FPS 2019:

Hearty congratulations to all the winners!