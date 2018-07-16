‘Luis and the Aliens!’ trailer launched; DIRECTV to release the film on 19 July

The trailer of the new animated family-friendly film, Luis and the Aliens! has been recently revealed. The project has found more distribution partners in DIRECTV for an early on-demand release on 19 July (as Collider reports).

The science fantasy film follows young Luis who unlike his UFO-obsessed dad doesn’t believe in aliens. So, when a trio of extraterrestrials crash-lands in front of his eyes, Luis finds himself caught up in a wild, worlds-spanning adventure.

The official synopsis goes:

Growing up as half-orphan with an ufologist-dad (Armin Sonntag) who’s obsessed to prove to the whole world that aliens exist, 12-year-old Luis hasn’t an easy and certainly not a normal life.

As nobody believes Armin Sonntag, not even Luis, it’s quite a big surprise when one day three awkward little aliens (Mog, Nag, and Wabo) crash-land right in front of Luis. Excited and without bias, Luis wants to show his Dad his discovery and finds out that his father would ‘shockfrost’ his new friends. Meanwhile, the school principal suspects that Luis cannot be getting the attention and upbringing from his father that the boy needs and decides that Luis should be sent to a boarding school.

A wild adventure starts where Luis and his friends from outer space try to reach the huge mother ship, to bring the aliens home. And perhaps Luis should just leave with them to get away from all these problems here on earth…

Directed by Oscar-winners Christoph Lauenstein, Wolfgang Lauenstein (Balance) and Sean McCormack, the movie is written by the Lauenstein duo with revisions and additional work done by Joe Vitale and Jeffrey Hylton respectively.

Luis and the Aliens! has brought in noted names as the cast such as Will Forte (The Last Man on Earth), Lea Thompson (Little Women), Franciska Friede (Spy Kids: Mission Critical), Orlando Leyba (Uproarious), and Joey Guila (The Nutshack).

The project is produced by a number of producers including, Jana Bohl (producer/studio manager), Emely Christians(producer), Viola Lütten (line producer), Jean-Marie Musique (producer) and Christine Parisse (producer).

The film will have its Viva Pictures’ limited theatrical and on-demand release on 17 August.