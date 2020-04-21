Ludo on Paytm First Games witnesses surge in traffic during lockdown

Paytm First Games, announced that its First Ludo is witnessing a surge in traffic during the lockdown period. With over 2 lakh new users joining the game every day, the game-time per users has also increased from 32 to 45 minutes. Its ‘Play with Friends’ format has seen a jump of 300 per cent, as people invite their friends and family to come and play on the same ludo board irrespective of where they are.

In a statement, Paytm First Games confirmed that users from non metro cities are driving the growth in Ludo engagement with 65 per cent new users coming from smaller towns. The top cities for Paytm’s First Ludo are infact Jaipur followed by Lucknow, ahead of Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai and Mumbai. Cities like Panipat, Siliguri, Dehradun, Meerut and Bardhaman feature in the top 30 cities from where people are playing Ludo. Besides Ludo, several other games have also registered a surge in traffic. These include the ever-popular games like Rummy, Teen Patti, Bubble Shooter, and Bike Racing, among others.

Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta said, “Ludo has emerged as one of the most-played games on our app during the lockdown period. While our platform has active users in the age group of 18 to 40 years, it is a pleasant surprise to see that Ludo is being also played by those who are above the age of 40. The game is indeed turning out to be a great way to spend some quality time with your family and friends. We are expecting the number of users playing this game every day will reach 10 lakhs in the coming weeks.”

Paytm First Games has seen more than half a million daily active gamers on the platform, spending anywhere between 32 to 45 minutes. With over 75,000 new users joining the platform every day, it has witnessed a 200 per cent growth in its userbase in the last one month. Paytm First Games’ recently concluded esports challenge Clash Royale saw over 11,000 registrations for the tournament, making it India’s biggest esporting tournament ever.