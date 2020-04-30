Ludo Lakhpati: Paytm First Games launches India’s first free to play Ludo tournaments with over Rs. 1 Lakh prize money daily

Paytm First Games has announced the launch of ‘Ludo Lakhpati’, which will be India’s first and biggest Ludo tournament with a prize pool of Rs. 1 lakh every day. The multi-player championship will be held from 1 May to 5 April, and players can register for free on the Paytm First Games app and on the Paytm app from 1 May onward.

The ‘Ludo Lakhpati’ tournament will be organised in an online, knockout format, and players will compete across different stages. This will be India’s biggest Ludo tournament, both in terms of participation and prize money. To further add to the excitement around this tournament and make it more popular, the final rounds of this championship will be live-streamed on YouTube and Paytm Inbox.



Paytm First Games COO Sudhanshu Gupta said, “Ludo is one of the most popular games in the country and its popularity has soared even more in the last 3-4 weeks. We launched Paytm First Games Ludo within a week of lockdown and the game has grown at a staggering pace. 4 lakh users play the game every day with 1 to 2 lakh new users joining the game everyday. With Ludo Lakphati, we aim to raise the stakes in the game and make it even more exciting for the players. ”

Paytm First Games sees more than half a million daily active players on the platform, spending anywhere between 32 to 45 minutes. With over 75,000 new users joining the platform every day, it has witnessed a 200 percent growth in its user base in the last one month. Paytm First Games’ recently concluded e-sports challenge ‘Clash Royale’ saw over 11,000 registrations for the tournament.