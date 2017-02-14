Love stories that shaped the virtual world of video games

While many argue that there’s no specific day to display love and affection for their counterparts, Valentine’s Day definitely has its charm. Love is not an exception bound to reality, we’ve found it time and again over various virtual worlds of video games, which goes on to show, it is without any doubt, one of the strongest emotion we live by.

Here’s a look at five love stories from videogames:

Uncharted: Nathan Drake and Elena Fisher: This is one of those relationships which has02 seen its fair share of highs and lows. In the final part, they are shown married and as Nathan leaves for one last adventure, Elena understands and does not stop him. Although, the protagonist had a brief moment with Chloe, Elena has always been the special one.

Overwatch: Tracer (Lena) and Emily: Blizzard’s character-based shooter did not only manage to reach 25 million player-base but also provided its players with an amazing universe with diverse characters from every corner and numerous walks of life. During the holiday edition of Overwatch comics, it was revealed that one of the most prominent character of the game, Lena ‘Tracer’ Oxton was queer and had a supposed partner by the name of Emily. The comic showcased how the couple spent their Christmas together with their gorilla-buddy, Winston. Though the tale was pretty brief, it definitely broke barriers.

Price of Persia: Elika and Prince: Ubisoft’s short-lived game might not have been the greatest hit with players, but it displayed a pretty sweet companionship between Elika and the Prince. In the end, the choice is yours on what to choose, Elika’s life or an end to the malicious Dark God, Ahriman. Things people do for love.

Final Fantasy: Tidus and Yuna: Love is definitely one of the predominant elements in this game. We know, this is not the couple that you were looking on this list from Final Fantasy, but there’s no denying that they had an amazing chemistry. Although there are other, budding love stories in the game as well, Yuna and Tidus are one of a kind, because both of them harbour love for each other and Tidus proves it with a sacrifice.

Gears of War 2: Dom and Maria: While gear soldier Dominic Santiago loses both of his children on emergence day, his wife, Maria sinks into depression and leaves. The battle-hardened soldier tirelessly looks for her beloved, but once he finds her, he finds her in a state so bad from relentless torture that she can’t even recognise him. He takes a tough call to put her out of her misery, because it pained him to see her in that condition. The ending, however sad it is, goes on to testify Dom’s endless love for Maria and the fact that he would always keep Maria’s best interest in mind.