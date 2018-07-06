‘Lottie Dottie Chicken’ to hatch on YouTube channel in UK and US

Digital kids network and WildBrain have inked a global agreement with animation studio Bromelia Productions for its brand Lottie Dottie Chicken.

Aimed at kids between six months to five years of age, the series were launched on YouTube in 2006, featuring animated music videos and nursery rhymes and in 2016; it launched the spinoff series Lottie Dottie Mini.

The deal will see WilBrain manage the brand’s English-language YouTube channels and launch the first season of the 26 x 12 minute mini-series Lottie Dottie chicken in US and UK. The brand has amassed more than 20.4 million subscribers across its 10 language channels since its launch.

Lottie Dottie Chicken’s Portuguese new series, Galinha Pintadinha Mini, provides its young audiences with original and educational content, in addition to the songs.

“Lottie Dottie Chicken is a Brazilian success story, and we’re delighted to help drive its future growth with English-speaking audiences,” said WildBrain business development manager Michael Carroll.

Created by Juliano Prado and Marcos Luporini, the brand has gained more than 18 billion views across channels in Brazil and worldwide. “We look to expand the international reach of our beloved blue chicken, Lottie Dottie,” Prado quoted to the media.