Los Angeles and New York, now Mr. Wolf in Vancouver too

In a press release, visual effects studio Mr. Wolf announces its one more base in Vancouver. Addition to the new location, it also has bases in New York and Los Angeles. The company has also appointed veteran VFX producer Chad Cortvriendt to head the new base as the executive producer. The Vancouver facility is supposed to provide local VFX support to television series and features produced in Canada.

Cortvriendt has 10 years of experience in the Vancouver VFX industry. Currently, Cortvriendt is working on creating visual effects for the third season of Channel Zero, a horror anthology series by Svfy. Mr. Wolf provided visual effects service for the first two seasons of Channel Zero through its New York location. With season three, it held the role of lead visual effects supplier on the series Earlier, Cortvriendt worked with Zoic Studios, Vancouver, where he was designated as Senior VFX Producer. Previously, he has worked on producing roles at FuseFX, Gener8 Digital Media, and Prime Focus World. Apart from this, he has also worked as a Stereoscopic Producer and Virtual Reality Producer. His work over the years includes Timeless, Dark Matter, Zoo, Suicide Squad, Ghostbusters, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Captain America: Civil War, and Jungle Book and The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

In a statement, a part of the press release, Mike Pryor — Mr. Wolf executive producer has said, “There is a lot of film and television production in British Columbia and a lot of visual effects talent that we can develop our business around. We believe our model, which combines efficient, responsive service with high-quality effects, will work very well in that market.”

Mr. Wolf holds a large clientele in Los Angeles and New York, which includes television shows, features, advertising and broadcast promotions. Few of the works are Sneaky Pete, One Day at a Time, Powers, Patriots Day, Hardcore Henry, and American Hustle.