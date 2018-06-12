‘Looney Tunes’ returns as a new short-form content series from WB Animation

Warner Bros. Animation has announced a new series of short-form cartoons based on the studio’s iconic Looney Tunes Cartoons franchise featuring its beloved characters. Multiple artists are roped in to produce one-six minute shorts ‘written’ and drawn by the cartoonists employing their own personality and style that will resonate with fans.

Looney Tunes Cartoons echoes the high production value of the original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts featuring Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig and other marquee Looney Tunes characters to be seen in their classic pairings in simple, gag-driven and visually vibrant stories. The plan for each season is to produce 1,000 minutes with the content to be distributed across multiple platforms including digital, mobile and broadcast.

“The Looney Tunes are one of the most beloved group of animated characters in the world. Looney Tunes Cartoons places these characters into the hands of some of the best artists in the business and into an animated shorts format that will remind many of the time when they first fell in love with Bugs, Daffy, Porky and the rest of the gang,” commented Warner Bros Animation and Warner Digital Series president Sam Register.

Produced by Warner Bros Animation with Register (Teen Titans Go!) and Peter Browngardt (Uncle Grandpa) as executive producers, the series will feature veteran Looney Tunes voice cast members including Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman and Bob Bergen.