‘Loki’ TV series will have connection trails in ‘Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness’

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has lately revealed that the Disney+ series Loki will finds its traces into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Both these projects were announced this summer as part of the MCU’s ambitious Phase IV slate, each scheduled for spring 2021. Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness is set to open in theaters on 7 May 2021.

As per Bloomberg report, though Feige declined to reveal the budget for the shows, few reports suggest that Disney is spending as much as $25 million per episode on some Marvel shows, which more than what HBO is believed to have spent during the final season of Game of Thrones.

But, he did drop hints about the connection of the movies and series in the future MCU. He said fans will probably need a Disney+ subscription as the events from the new shows will have connection links with forthcoming films such as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness where The Scarlet Witch will be a key character and will find traces of WandaVision. Now, Feige added that the Loki series will tie in, too into the film.

The Loki series will focus on the 2012 version of Loki who escapes with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the God of Mischief in the series.

Besides that, Marvel has reportedly had a deal in place for actor Jeremy Renner to star in a Hawkeye movie, but with Disney+, Feige wanted to change things and turn that project into a series instead with which Renner turned out to be fine.

Hawkeye will be on Disney+ fall 2021.