Logitech G unveils Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED wireless gaming mouse

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, an innovator of gaming technologies and gear, has launched the Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse. A next-generation wireless mouse with enough battery life, the G604 LIGHTSPEED was designed for gamers who love to game, but also need a versatile tool that can be used for a variety of tasks.

“If you’re into games such as Fortnite and WoW Classic, then this just might be the mouse you’re looking for. The G604 LIGHTSPEED was designed to have six thumb buttons, so you can play at your best, and fly through actions and tasks in a heartbeat, giving you complete control. When you combine this with our LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology you get freedom of movement to take your game even farther,” said Logitech Gaming vice president and general manager Ujesh Desai.

The G604 LIGHTSPEED features Logitech G’s exclusive LIGHTSPEED Wireless technology for lag-free connectivity, as well as Logitech G’s best-in-class High Efficiency Rated Optical (HERO) 16K Sensor, delivering precise gameplay and improved power efficiency with zero smoothing, filtering or acceleration. In addition, gamers can switch from LIGHTSPEED to a Bluetooth connection with a push of a button, and toggle between two different machines with one mouse. This mouse offers 240 hours of high-performance wireless gaming when using LIGHTSPEED Wireless and up to five and half months using Bluetooth, all on one AA battery. The customisable G604 LIGHTSPEED features 15 programmable controls, a dual-mode hyper-fast scroll wheel and a six-pack of thumb buttons.

To help gamers get the most from their gear, the G604 LIGHTSPEED can be programmed using Logitech’s G HUB software. Featuring a clean and modern interface, the advanced gaming software allows gamers to quickly personalise and customise commands for each button on their mouse.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G604 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Mouse is expected to be available at global retailers in Fall 2019 for a suggested retail price of $99.99.