Logitech G introduces two new PRO gaming headsets

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, today introduced two new PRO gaming headsets, the Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset and the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset. Designed and engineered in collaboration with top esports athletes, the newest additions to the Logitech G PRO lineup of gaming gear combine incredible comfort and durability with high performing sound and voice technology, so all gamers of all abilities can hear and sound like a pro. The Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset and the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset will be priced at Rs 13,995.00 and Rs. 9,995.00, respectively.

The PRO X marks the debut of Blue VO!CE software, developed in partnership with the industry-leading microphone expertise of Blue Microphonespractising using Logitech G HUB advanced gaming software, Blue VO!CE is a suite of real-time microphone effects that enables clean, professional voice communication. The result is you can tune your voice based on your individual preferences, so teammates can hear you better, or you can sound like a professional streamer.

“I was blown away by the difference that Blue VO!CE made in the way the headset’s microphone sounded. They made a headset sound like a broadcast mic. That’s just dope,” said Fortnite TSM Hamlinz.

Out of the box, gamers can use the Blue VO!CE integrated recording and playback function to quickly select a preset filter profile and see which one sounds right for their voice’s unique tone and volume. And, for gamers interested in another level of customization, Blue VO!CE’s advanced mode offers a full set of pro-grade effects including a compressor, de-esser, and de-popper.

“Whether practising, streaming or stomping the competition with some friends, clear communication is the foundation of great teamwork. With this first introduction of Blue VO!CE for Logitech G Pro X, we’re able to help gamers set up incredibly clean, professional communications with only a couple of clicks – so they can be confident they always sound their best,” said Blue Microphones president John Maier.

To help pros with their rigorous training and travel schedules, the new gaming headsets were developed from the ground up to be comfortable enough to be worn for hours, while still having incredibly high durability. This lightweight design is constructed from aluminium and steel and features soft memory foam earpads and a premium leatherette-wrapped headband. An extra set of velour-covered earpads is included with the PRO X.

“Designing products with professional esports athletes ensures that our gear has everything you need to help you perform your best in-game. For our new PRO Series gaming headsets, we collaborated with esports players from around the world to help us design a gaming headset that lets you hear and sound like a pro,” said Logitech Gaming vice president and general manager Ujesh Desai.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset and the Logitech G PRO Gaming Headset are expected to be available across all major online and offline retail stores for suggested prices of Rs 13,995.00 and Rs9,995.00, respectively.