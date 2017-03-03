Logan Review: A flawless and perfect adieu to Wolverine

Year 2029. The time when the world is oblivious to the existence of mutants. It’s the time where mutants can be found in the comic book pages. There is no sign of X-Men, just Wolverine and Charles Xavier living in the ruins of a private property in Mexico, with Charles’ caretaker, Caliban (a mutant who can sense and track other mutants).

That’s the set-up of Hugh Jackman’s last movie in the role of Wolverine, Logan. Smoky-gray gunmetal hair, constant alcohol intake and a limp, that’s how our protagonist Wolverine, James Howlett’s present situation is. With time, the ageing hero’s healing abilities have slowed down, leading to multiple scars on his body. While Logan struggles to fight even with humans, Charles is on regular dosage of drugs which help him remain in control of his telepathic powers. A senile Charles had inadvertently killed several of his X-Men in a seizure-induced psychic attack one year earlier, to which he has no memory of. Such is the state of our heroes which is nothing less than saddening.

As the movie reels in, we witness Laura Kinney a.k.a X-23 who is the female clone created using Logan’s blood which was shown to be retrieved by Essex Corporation in X-Men: Apocalypse. She’s being hunted down by Donald Pierce who is Wolverine’s fan but is also Transigen‘s head of security, and leader of the Reavers.

Logan movie showcases the development of Logan, Charles and Laura as individuals. Laura played by Dafne Keen has done a brilliant job when it comes to executing her character of a young girl filled with anger and hope as well. Charles (Patrick Stewart) has been a paternal figure for not just Logan but also Laura. Having lost his memory, he often used to question Logan about his negative behaviour towards life but as his life comes to an end, he finally understands what Logan goes through.

As for the man himself, Logan even upon knowing the fact that Laura is his daughter has a cold approach towards her because of his past experiences. He refused to show his good side and his sole mission was to make her reach her destination safely. Knowing the fact that he’s dying and haven given up his hope on life, the inner struggle which the character faces is seen clearly on screen. As the story progresses, there’s not a single moment where we aren’t connected with the character. The character reaches its epitome when Laura calls him daddy, to which Logan says, “So this is what feels like.” This is the moment which fans will cherish forever and choke someone up as you realise we will never get to see Hugh Jackman as Wolverine on the big screen.

Being a superhero movie, the movie doesn’t have crazy amount visual effects or action sequences. Image Engine, Soho VFX, Rising Sun Pictures, Halon Entertainment (pre and post visualisation) and Lola have worked on the VFX of the movie. Chas Jarrett served as the production VFX supervisor.

Directed and story by James Mangold with screenplay by Scott Frank and Michael Green, Logan serves the third and final Wolverine film. Whether we will get to witness Wolverine in future X-Men movies is a question and who will be able to fill Hugh Jackman’s shoe is altogether a whole new ball game.

Logan hits the theatre today, 3 March, 2017.

Verdict: Wolverine fans couldn’t have asked for a better ending than this. James Mangold has managed to woo the audience with crisp storyline and direction. Hugh Jackman bids adieu to his character – Wolverine in the perfect manner, showcasing why he’s one of the most beloved X-Men member. A must watch for all the comic lovers and Wolverine fans.

You know the reign of Wolverine synonymous with Hugh Jackman has come to an end when there’s no post credit scene!